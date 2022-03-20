News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » World Indoors: Venezuela's Rojas sets triple jump world record

World Indoors: Venezuela's Rojas sets triple jump world record

March 20, 2022 19:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas celebrate winning gold and setting a new world record in the women's triple jump final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships - Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday

IMAGE: Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas celebrate winning gold and setting a new world record in the women's triple jump final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships - Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas bettered her own women's triple jump world record with a leap of 15.74 metres to win gold at the World Indoor Championships on Sunday.

 

The Olympic champion beat her previous outright best of 15.67 metres set at the Tokyo Games last year, as well as her indoor record of 15.43 metres, set in 2020.

Rojas jumped over 15 metres four times in the final in Belgrade, landing the record on her sixth and final attempt.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine won silver with 14.74 metres, a personal best. The bronze went to Jamaica's Kimberly Williams with 14.62 metres.

Rojas, 26, has been a dominant force in the discipline since the 2016 Olympics, where she won silver, before winning the outdoor world title a year later and repeating the feat in Doha in 2019.

On Sunday, she won her third straight world indoor triple jump gold, adding to successes in Portland in 2016 and Birmingham in 2018.

Rojas said last year she had set her sights on going beyond 16 metres.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pink Ball Test: Bengaluru pitch rated below average
Pink Ball Test: Bengaluru pitch rated below average
Sakshi and Ziva's Holi celebration
Sakshi and Ziva's Holi celebration
SEE: Vini and Maxi Get Married
SEE: Vini and Maxi Get Married
Diesel price for bulk users hiked by Rs 25/ltr
Diesel price for bulk users hiked by Rs 25/ltr
World Indoor Athletics: Shot putter Toor disappoints
World Indoor Athletics: Shot putter Toor disappoints
Sharad Yadav merges his party with RJD
Sharad Yadav merges his party with RJD
Pink Ball Test: Bengaluru pitch rated below average
Pink Ball Test: Bengaluru pitch rated below average

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

World Indoor Athletics: Shot putter Toor disappoints

World Indoor Athletics: Shot putter Toor disappoints

F2: Jehan Daruvala on podium in Bahrain

F2: Jehan Daruvala on podium in Bahrain

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances