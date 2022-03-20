News
Rediff.com  » Sports » World Indoor Athletics C'ships: Shot putter Toor disappoints

World Indoor Athletics C'ships: Shot putter Toor disappoints

Source: PTI
March 20, 2022 19:20 IST
Fails to produce valid throw after three attempts

The 27-year-old Toor, who won gold in the 2018 Asian Games, holds the Asian record of 21.49m which he had produced last year in Patiala.

IMAGE: The 27-year-old Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who won gold in the 2018 Asian Games, holds the Asian record of 21.49m which he had produced last year in Patiala. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor failed to produce any valid throw in all his three attempts as Indian athletes ended their campaign without any impact at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade.

 

Toor, a Tokyo Olympian and an Asian record holder, fouled all his three attempts to end with 'No Mark (NM)' against his name.

Darlan Romani of Brazil won the gold with a best throw of 22.53m, while American Ryan Crouser (22.44m) and Tomas Walsh (22.31m) of New Zealand took the silver and bronze respectively late Saturday night.

The 27-year-old Toor, who won gold in the 2018 Asian Games, holds the Asian record of 21.49m which he had produced last year in Patiala.

Earlier, national record holder long jumper M Sreeshankar had finished seventh with a best jump of 7.92m, while Dutee Chand failed to enter the semi-finals of women's 60m sprint after finishing sixth in her heats and 30th overall with a timing of 7.35 seconds.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
