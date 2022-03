Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Sakshi Dhoni took to social media to share glimpses of her Holi celebration.

Sakshi and daughter Ziva celebrated Holi in Uttarakhand. Ziva's dad is in Surat preparing for IPL 2022.

While Sakshi looked gorgeous in a white kurta-salwar and complemented it with black shades, Ziva was in a colourful outfit.

Sakshi shared two pictures on her Instagram stories, in which Ziva can be seen having a good time.