News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pink Ball Test: Bengaluru pitch rated below average

Pink Ball Test: Bengaluru pitch rated below average

March 20, 2022 18:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli reacts after being dismissed leg before wicket by Praveen Jayawickrama during the 2nd Test at Bengaluru on March 13

IMAGE: Virat Kohli reacts after being dismissed leg before wicket by Praveen Jayawickrama during the 2nd Test at Bengaluru on March 13. Photograph: BCCI

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch used for the second Test between India and Sri Lanka has been rated below average by the match referee and received one demerit point, cricket's governing body (ICC) said on Sunday.

 

The day-night pink ball Test finished inside three days as India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs to win the two-Test series 2-0. The pitch offered sharp turn and variable bounce from the first session as 16 wickets fell on day one.

"The pitch offered a lot of turn on the first day itself and though it improved with every session, in my view, it was not an even contest between bat and ball," match referee Javagal Srinath said.

Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period and any venue which accumulates five of them for poor pitches or the outfield will be suspended from hosting international cricket for a period of 12 months.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
WATCH Rohit The 'Hitman'!
WATCH Rohit The 'Hitman'!
Pak 'playing to win' 3rd Test while Aus go unchanged
Pak 'playing to win' 3rd Test while Aus go unchanged
SEE: Vini and Maxi Get Married
SEE: Vini and Maxi Get Married
'BJP's game plan': Uddhav rejects AIMIM alliance offer
'BJP's game plan': Uddhav rejects AIMIM alliance offer
Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 cr for manufacturing EVs
Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 cr for manufacturing EVs
Biren Singh named Manipur chief minister for 2nd term
Biren Singh named Manipur chief minister for 2nd term
F2: Jehan Daruvala on podium in Bahrain
F2: Jehan Daruvala on podium in Bahrain

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PIX: Pant blazes as India set Sri Lanka daunting chase

PIX: Pant blazes as India set Sri Lanka daunting chase

Pant pyrotechnics set India up on another sweep

Pant pyrotechnics set India up on another sweep

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances