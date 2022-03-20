News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Family, friends say goodbye to Warne at private funeral

Family, friends say goodbye to Warne at private funeral

Last updated on: March 20, 2022 11:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Family and friends carry the coffin of Australia cricket legend Shane Warne during the funeral service at St Kilda Football Club in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Family and friends carry the coffin of Australia cricket legend Shane Warne during the funeral service at St Kilda Football Club in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. Photograph: David Caird/Getty Images

Family, sportspeople and entertainers bid farewell to Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne at a private funeral held at his hometown in Melbourne on Sunday.

Warne, one of the finest bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended cricket, died about two weeks ago at the age of 52 while on holiday on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui. Thai authorities said an autopsy showed his death was from natural causes and Warne's family later accepted the findings.

 

About 80 people attended the service including retired Australian Test captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke, while former England skipper Michael Vaughan was also present.

Warne's long-time teammates Mark Waugh and Ian Healy were also in attendance, along with bowling greats Merv Hughes and Glenn McGrath.

Shane Warne’s children Jackson and Brooke at the funeral service.

IMAGE: Shane Warne’s children Jackson and Brooke at the funeral service. Photograph: David Caird/Getty Images

Guests were asked to wear St Kilda scarves and a pair of them were draped across Warne's coffin as it was driven around the oval of St Kilda Football Club to popular songs including the 1970s Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes hit The Time of My Life, the Australian Associated Press reported.

"To Warnie," Warne's close friend Eddie McGuire declared in his speech, according to AAP. "He was simply the best."

Warne is arguably the most famous and influential cricketer since Don Bradman, and is widely credited with revitalising the art of leg spin bowling after an era dominated by fast bowlers.

He was the first player to take 700 wickets, although his record was ultimately surpassed by Muttiah Muralitharan. Warne also became the first player in over 90 years to take a hat-trick in the Ashes when he achieved the feat against England at Melbourne in 1994.

A charter plane carrying Warne's body landed in his home city of Melbourne last week after an eight-hour flight from Thailand.

A state memorial service will be held at the 100,000-seater Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 30.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
When Warne visited Swapnil's Goa home
When Warne visited Swapnil's Goa home
Shane Warne, the man who made spin sexy again
Shane Warne, the man who made spin sexy again
The Last Times We Saw Warnie...
The Last Times We Saw Warnie...
Goa: Sawant, party colleague Rane meet Amit Shah
Goa: Sawant, party colleague Rane meet Amit Shah
Sakshi and Ziva's Holi celebration
Sakshi and Ziva's Holi celebration
'Missionaries of Charity nuns working in Ukraine'
'Missionaries of Charity nuns working in Ukraine'
India logs 1,761 new Covid cases, 127 deaths
India logs 1,761 new Covid cases, 127 deaths

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Warne: Moments To Remember Him Forever

Warne: Moments To Remember Him Forever

'Warne never showed that he was a big cricketer'

'Warne never showed that he was a big cricketer'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances