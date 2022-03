IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma warmed up for IPL 2022 with his first practice session of the season on Friday.

Rohit, who has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, enjoyed his time in the nets as he played a few big hits at the Reliance Jio stadium in Navi Mumbai.

'HITMAN MODE ACTIVATED', Mumbai Indians captioned the Instagram video.