News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » World Chess C'ship: Scores still tied after Gukesh draws with Liren

World Chess C'ship: Scores still tied after Gukesh draws with Liren

Source: PTI
November 30, 2024 17:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Game 5 ended in a draw after 40 moves of play at the 2024 FIDE World Championship between D Gukesh and Ding Liren

IMAGE: Game 5 ended in a draw after 40 moves of play at the 2024 FIDE World Championship between D Gukesh and Ding Liren. Photograph: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

Indian challenger D Gukesh played out a hard-fought draw with white pieces in the fifth game of the World Chess Championship against defending champion Ding Liren of China in Singapore on Saturday.

A second draw in a row left both players with an identical tally on 2.5 points apiece, still shy of 5 more points in order to win the championship.

 

The 18-year-old Gukesh is the youngest ever challenger for the crown and had won the third game on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game before the two played out draws in the second and fourth game.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Haven't Experienced Anything Like Bumrah'
'Haven't Experienced Anything Like Bumrah'
Awkward Bumrah is 'The Terminator'
Awkward Bumrah is 'The Terminator'
'Let Rahul, Jaiswal Open In 2nd Test'
'Let Rahul, Jaiswal Open In 2nd Test'
Man falls to death while spitting 'paan' from bus
Man falls to death while spitting 'paan' from bus
Stringent MCOCA invoked in Baba Siddique murder case
Stringent MCOCA invoked in Baba Siddique murder case
CT 2025: Pakistan ready to accept Hybrid model if...
CT 2025: Pakistan ready to accept Hybrid model if...
'76L votes were the architect of Mahayuti's victory'
'76L votes were the architect of Mahayuti's victory'

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Chess C'ship: Gukesh holds World Champion
Chess C'ship: Gukesh holds World Champion
Aus bowlers have 'set plans' to tackle Indian batters
Aus bowlers have 'set plans' to tackle Indian batters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances