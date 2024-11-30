World Chess C'ship: Scores still tied after Gukesh draws with Liren

IMAGE: Game 5 ended in a draw after 40 moves of play at the 2024 FIDE World Championship between D Gukesh and Ding Liren. Photograph: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

Indian challenger D Gukesh played out a hard-fought draw with white pieces in the fifth game of the World Chess Championship against defending champion Ding Liren of China in Singapore on Saturday.

A second draw in a row left both players with an identical tally on 2.5 points apiece, still shy of 5 more points in order to win the championship.

The 18-year-old Gukesh is the youngest ever challenger for the crown and had won the third game on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game before the two played out draws in the second and fourth game.