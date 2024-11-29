'Haven't Experienced Anything Like Bumrah'

'Unique action, and it's a little bit tricky to pick up some cues.'

IMAGE: Nathan McSweeney was trapped LBW by Jasprit Bumrah in both innings of the opening Test in Perth. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Australian newcomer Nathan McSweeney got a tough induction into Test cricket, when he had to face Bowler No 1 Jasprit Bumrah in the series opener in Perth.

The 25 year old acknowledged the challenge of facing Bumrah first up in Test cricket.

'In Shield cricket, we get to see guys day in, day out, get used to facing them, and when you play the international guys, we haven't experienced anything like it,' he told 9News Adelaide.

McSweeney, who scored 166 runs in four innings, including an unbeaten 88, against India A in the unofficial Tests, admitted Bumrah's unique action posed difficulties.

'It's just a little bit different, unique action, and it's a little bit tricky to pick up some cues, but I'll be better for the run. I'm really looking forward to getting another chance out here in Adelaide.'

Australia will next face India in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide starting December 6.

'Everyone's really hungry to get back in the nets, train well, and prepare really well,' McSweeney said.

'As an opening batter, or batter, you've got to make runs, so it's important for me to nail my preparation this week. Go out there and try and make some runs for my country, and if I do that, I'll be no worries.

'I'm super excited. Everyone talks about the Adelaide Test, and I can't wait to hopefully get out there and put on a really good performance for us.'

Former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris has backed the young opener to deliver in the second game against India, calling him "well-equipped" for the role.

'For now, I think he's the best person for it but like everyone, he needs to score runs, Harris, who coaches McSweeney in the South Australian first-class side, told SEN.

'Batting three and opening is slightly different but it's not... Nathan is well equipped to do that.

'Obviously, he didn't have a great start, but he copped two pretty good balls in Perth.'

IMAGE: Nathan McSweeney. Photograph: ICC/X

Harris suggested that while McSweeney is a good fit for the opener's role now, his long-term position might be at number three.

'Ultimately, he probably slots back into three at some stage depending on what happens over the next couple of years with Uzzie (Usman Khawaja),' Harris said.

'He's the right person for that position right now but again, long-term, if Uzzie was to keep going and play well, then they probably stay with that combination.

'If Uzzie was to finish next summer...then probably Sam Konstas comes into it, and there's a new batting pair from there.'

Former Australian player Rodney Hogg has slammed Australian Test Coach Andrew McDonald to include newcomer McSweeney as an opening batter in the series against India.

'Poor kid, he's in Perth against one of all-time superstars in Bumrah and he's gotta face the first delivery. So the depth of our batting is terrible,' he told 10 News First.

'At the moment George Bailey (Australian selector) has got egg on his face because he went with (Steve) Smith last year. He wasted a season on Smith opening the batting, and now he's gone with McSweeney. He can end up looking like a muppet if McSweeney doesn't fire in the next couple of games.

'But he went with him, so he's got to stick with him for sure,' Hogg added.

Hogg continued to berate the selection adding: 'In my lifetime, this is the least depth of quality Test match batter I've seen. It's a total disregard for Shield cricket. We should be practicing against the red ball playing Shield cricket. We didn't prepare like we should have for the first Test match and we've been caught.'