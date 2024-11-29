News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Awkward Bumrah is 'The Terminator'

Awkward Bumrah is 'The Terminator'

Source: PTI
November 29, 2024 15:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jasprit Bumrah's unusual action and ball release tend to create problems for a lot of batters

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah's unusual action and ball release tend to create problems for a lot of batters. Photograph: X

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's unorthodox bowling action and exceptional skill-set makes him a “complete package,” according to Australia's premier batter Steve Smith.

Leading India in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Bumrah was adjudged 'Player of the Match' after claiming eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings, to power the visitors to a 295-run victory in the opening Test.

“From the start of his run-up, it's just all awkward,” Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald.

 

“The way he runs in is different to pretty much anyone else, then the last bit of his action is different. I've faced him a reasonable amount now, and each time you face him it takes a few balls just to get the rhythm of it in a way."

Smith was among Bumrah's victims during a devastating opening spell in the first innings, where the pacer tore through the Australian top-order.

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram explained how Bumrah's release point is at least a foot closer to the batters than any other bowler, making it that much difficult to pick the length.

“He releases the ball closer to you than any other bowler, just the way he does it. So maybe it rushes you a bit more than you think, and it's just an awkward action,” said the 35-year-old Smith, who was trapped by Bumrah for a duck.

“Put that together with his skill set -- he swings it both ways, he can nip it off the seam, he can reverse it, got a good slower ball, a good bouncer -- he's pretty much the complete package as a bowler.”

Former Australian seamer Damien Fleming also heaped praise on India's vice-captain, likening him to a “Terminator” and calling him a “very instinct-driven bowler.”

“He's just the Terminator, isn't he?” Fleming said. 

“He knows his strengths and he's always sniffing to find that weakness. I think he does that instinctively, and it's not a long run-up, but I can see he's reviewed that ball, and then he's planning the next one." 

Jasprit Bumrah picked an 8-wicket haul, including a fifer in the opening Test against Australia in Perth last week

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah picked an 8-wicket haul, including a fifer in the opening Test against Australia in Perth last week. Photograph: BCCI/X

Fleming cited Bumrah's iconic slower ball to Shaun Marsh during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as a prime example of his tactical brilliance.

“There's that famous dismissal of Shaun Marsh [at the MCG in 2018] in the over before lunch. I was commentating at the time, and I could almost pick what was going to happen, just driving him back, so his weight's on the back foot, and then he bowls that superb slower ball and knocks him over.

“It was either going to be that slower ball or a fast yorker. So I think he is so astute, but he also now has all the skills -- outswingers, inswingers, off-cutters, slower balls, excellent yorker, bouncer.

“So when you've got more skills, you've got more options. Like the Terminator, he's always stalking the batsmen. And the batsmen know that, but they're still unsure what's coming. Not only does he have a wide skill set, but he executes it better than anyone in world cricket.”

India will next face Australia in the Pink-ball Test in Adelaide starting December 6.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
What's EAM Doing With Jimmy, Kapil?
What's EAM Doing With Jimmy, Kapil?
Pune cricketer dies of heart attack on field
Pune cricketer dies of heart attack on field
Mahayuti meet cancelled, Shinde off to native village
Mahayuti meet cancelled, Shinde off to native village
SC stays court proceedings, survey of Sambhal mosque
SC stays court proceedings, survey of Sambhal mosque
'Sangeet Manapmaan Is As Big As It Gets'
'Sangeet Manapmaan Is As Big As It Gets'
When Will Air India Be Profitable?
When Will Air India Be Profitable?

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Gill Looks Good In The Nets
Gill Looks Good In The Nets
'Let Rahul, Jaiswal Open In 2nd Test'
'Let Rahul, Jaiswal Open In 2nd Test'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances