IMAGE: D Gukesh held defending champion Ding Liren to a draw. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chin An/FIDE

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, the youngest player ever to qualify for the World Chess Championship, held defending champion Ding Liren to a draw in their fourth-round encounter in Singapore on Friday.

The game concluded in a draw after 42 moves, with both players repeating moves. Despite the draw, Gukesh's performance in the tournament has been impressive, showcasing his immense talent on the global stage.