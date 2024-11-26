News
World Chess C'ship: Game 2 draw keeps Ding in control vs Gukesh

World Chess C'ship: Game 2 draw keeps Ding in control vs Gukesh

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 26, 2024 18:24 IST
D Gukesh

IMAGE: China’s Ding Liren maintains edge after Game 2. Photographs: Kind Courtesy FIDE

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh bounced back to draw a largely uneventful second game against defending champion Ding Liren of China in the World Chess Championship in Singapore on Tuesday.

Playing with black pieces, Gukesh made a comeback of sorts, having lost to Liren in the opener of the 14-game showdown, on Monday.

It was a good recovery by Gukesh as Liren could do very little with his white pieces and had to share the point

 

"Draw with black in the world championship match is always nice and it's too early, we still have a long match," the Chennai-based GM said in the post-game press conference.

If Monday was the day when nothing he did worked according to plan, Tuesday changed everything for Gukesh as he could not have asked for a better start.

It was one of the quietest variation in the Italian opening as Liren probably did not want to rush things having grabbed a full point advantage in the first game itself.

It may be recalled that the Chinese had won the last world championship match against Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia after coming back from behind as many as three times.

The 32-year-old said he was happy with how he performed in the second round.

"In the first game I played something new in the opening and of course it requires a lot of memory. Today I also played not a common move (for me) 1.e4 and I prepared a lot," Liren said.

The 18-year-old Gukesh is the youngest ever challenger to the world crown and is looking to become the first Indian after the iconic Viswanathan Anand to win the title.

"There is obviously some pressure for anyone playing in a World Championship; there is a lot of pressure. But I also see it as a privilege that I can represent so many people and my country," he said.

"I am just focusing on one game at a time. Hopefully, things go my way," he added.

The first player to reach 7.5 points among the two will claim the coveted crown in the USD 2.5 million prize money event.

Anand, who has played a major role in shaping Gukesh's career, held the title five times in his illustrious career.

Take a look at the players and their moods during the championship:

Ding Liren

D Gukesh

D Gukesh

Ding Liren

Ding Liren

