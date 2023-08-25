News
Rediff.com  » Sports » World Athletics: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final

World Athletics: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final

Last updated on: August 25, 2023 14:12 IST
Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra threw a season's best of 88.77m to book a final berth. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

One throw was all it took for Neeraj Chopra to qualify for the javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships!

Olympic champion Neeraj's threw his javelin to a distance of 88.77metres to go atop the standings.

It is his season best and that means he qualifies for the World Athletics Championship, Javelin Throw final on Sunday. 

DP Manu and Kishore Jena are the other two javelin throwers who will be in action on Friday.

Manu threw 78.10m and is currently 6th in the standings.

In total, 27 javelin throwers divided among Groups A and B, will be playing the qualifiers with an eye for the 12-man final, which is scheduled for Sunday. The automatic qualifying mark for the final is 83.00 m.

Neeraj's season best is 88.67 metres at the Doha Diamond League in May.

Neeraj is listed in group A for the qualification round. 

 

Manu will be in Group A with Neeraj, while Jena will be in Group  B in the qualification round.

Neeraj has already won gold at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. He is also the Diamond League champion. However, he has yet to win a top prize in the World Championships. Last year, he came really close to clinching the gold last year but had to settle for a silver, coming behind Grenada’s Anderson Peters.

It was India's first-ever silver at the marquee athletics event and overall second after Anju Bobby George's bronze medal in the women's long jump back in 2003.

Neeraj is heading into the championships as the world's top-ranked javelin thrower and will be aiming to win that elusive gold to boost not only his personal cabinet but also India's rising credentials in athletics.

