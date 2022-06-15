Neeraj Chopra's Record Throw

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra set a new national record with a throw of 89.30 metres at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. Photograph and Video: Kind Courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra marked his return to the javelin with a record breaking throw.

Since his historic feat at the Tokyo Olympics, where he won gold, the 24 year old started the season by breaking the national record with an effort of 89.30 metres at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

The previous record was 88.07 metres, set by Chopra himself at the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala in March 2021.

He finished second to Oliver Helander, who produced a personal best throw of 89.93 metres.

'I am pleased with my performance. It was my first event of the season, so I am happy to have started the season on a high note. My performance here has boosted my confidence significantly,' Neeraj said when asked about his performance.

'Going forward I am looking to work on my technique, throw, and overall performance. I am in a happy place at the moment and I just want to do well in the upcoming events,' Neeraj, the first Indian to win a gold medal -- indeed any medal -- in an athletic event at the Olympics, added.

In his first attempt, Neeraj reached 86.92 metres before propelling the javelin to 89.30 metres in his second attempt. His next three tries were all fouls. In his sixth and final throw, he threw the javelin 85.85 metres.

Meanwhile, reigning world champion Anderson Peters finished third with a throw of 86.60 metres.