Wolves honour Diogo Jota

July 20, 2025 17:45 IST

IMAGE: Diogo Joto, who died in a car accident on July 3, helped Wolverhampton Wanderers gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018 before joining Liverpool in 2020. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Wolverhampton Wanderers have paid tribute to Portuguese forward Diogo Jota by inducting him into the club's Hall of Fame after he was killed in a car accident earlier this month.

Jota helped Wolves gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018 before joining Liverpool in 2020.

 

"Diogo was not only a phenomenal footballer, but someone who carried himself with humility and kindness throughout his time at Wolves, and will be sorely missed by all of us," Wolves' director of football administration Matt Wild said in a statement late on Thursday.

Billy Wright, Derek Dougan and Steve Bull are among those already inducted in the club's Hall of Fame, which was established in 2008.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
