How Bishan Bedi saved this England player's Test career

IMAGE: Dennis Amiss went on to top the charts in England's tour to Pakistan in 72-73, scoring 406 runs, with two hundreds and an average of 81. Photograph: ICC/X

Former England opener Dennis Amiss was struggling against the Indian spin trio of Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna and BS Chandrasekhar in the 1972 series, particularly against the mercurial leg-spinner from Bangalore.

With England due to tour Pakistan after the India series, Amiss had to do better his game against spin.

That was when his friend at Northamptonshire, Bedi, came to his rescue.

“I was left out of the side after two or three Test matches. I wasn't playing particularly well, especially against Mr. Chandrasekhar, who kept getting me out. And we were going to Pakistan afterwards, so I had to get some cricket.

“But I couldn't practice because the practice wickets were in the middle where the Test was being played. Bishan came in and had a chat because he was playing county cricket for Northants.

“He said, Dennis, why you're not scoring runs. I said, I've got to practice and I can't. We're going to Pakistan and there's not much time.

"He said, leave it with me. He came back and said, you've got a net. I fixed it.”

Amiss recalled that Bedi, apart from himself, made both Prasanna and S Venkataraghavan bowl at him.

“He said, let the boys go back in the coach (bus) to the hotel. You stay behind. We'll have an hour's practice. I will bowl at you. Prasanna and Venkat will bowl at you, but no Chandrasekhar because he's got the sign over you. And those chaps, they simulated a match about bat and pad.

“Mr. Eknath Solkar was such a fine, close fielder, wasn't he? We simulated a match and they would say, that's out or that's not out. That hour was just so important to my career.”

All those had a bright effect on Amiss's batting during the 1972-73 tour to Pakistan.

The three-Test series ended in a 0-0 draw, but Amiss topped the run chart with 406 runs averaging 81 with two hundreds.

“It not only got me in a better frame of mind, but I think it probably saved my career because I might not have gone and been in the side in Pakistan straight away.

“But I was able to, after that, scored two 100s and a 99 in the next three Test matches in Pakistan because of what Bishan did in that last Test match, which was just unbelievable. That a player on the opposition side should come and help so much,” said Amiss.