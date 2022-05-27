News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wimbledon to remove 'Miss' and 'Mrs' from honours boards

Wimbledon to remove 'Miss' and 'Mrs' from honours boards

May 27, 2022 12:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The All England Lawn Tennis Club has traditionally used the titles just for women - Ash Barty, last year's champion, was refereed to as "Miss A. Barty" whereas men's winner Novak Djokovic went on the board as "N. Djokovic". Photograph: AELTC Pool/Getty Images

Wimbledon will drop the titles "Miss" and "Mrs" before the names of female winners on its honour roll to match the men's boards in an attempt to modernise the tournament, The Times newspaper reported.

 

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has traditionally used the titles just for women - Ash Barty, last year's champion, was refereed to as "Miss A. Barty" whereas men's winner Novak Djokovic went on the board as "N. Djokovic".

In 2019, organisers did away with the use of honorifics when announcing scores in women's matches but the events continue to be referred to as "gentlemen's singles" and "ladies' singles".

The change will also put an end to married women being identified by both the initials and surnames of their husbands.

The grasscourt major, which has been stripped of ranking points by the ATP and WTA over its decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, gets underway on June 27.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
France's Jeanjean in the limelight with Pliskova win
France's Jeanjean in the limelight with Pliskova win
Why Saville won't go back the country of her birth
Why Saville won't go back the country of her birth
PIX: Raducanu all smiles after tough French debut
PIX: Raducanu all smiles after tough French debut
Govt to repurpose CoWIN to include all vaccination
Govt to repurpose CoWIN to include all vaccination
Import of paper under compulsory registration soon
Import of paper under compulsory registration soon
Quiz: Are You In A Happy Relationship?
Quiz: Are You In A Happy Relationship?
Funding may dry up for 12-18 mths: Unacademy to staff
Funding may dry up for 12-18 mths: Unacademy to staff

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PIX: Zheng knocks out Halep; Tsitsipas survives

PIX: Zheng knocks out Halep; Tsitsipas survives

French Open: Romania's Begu leaves child in tears

French Open: Romania's Begu leaves child in tears

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances