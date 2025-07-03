Wimbledon PIX: Krejcikova, Andreeva through to Round 3

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in action during her second round match against Caroline Dolehide of the US at the Wimbledon on Thursday. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

It was far from convincing, but Barbora Krejcikova kept her Wimbledon defence on track on Thursday - just - with a laboured 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 second round win over American Caroline Dolehide.

The Czech creaked rather than cruised into the third round, moving past the American in a match as scrappy as a Henman Hill picnic after a seagull attack.

Court Two spectators, many blissfully unaware they were watching the reigning champion, might be forgiven — Krejcikova herself barely looked the part.

A season dogged by back and thigh niggles has left her short of sharpness, and her patchy 4-3 record for the season coming in was on full display in a match strewn with errors.

Still, the 17th seed did just enough to scrape through to gentle applause and a sterner test ahead: 10th seed Emma Navarro, who won't be quite so generous.

Rybakina breezes past Sakkari

IMAGE: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns a shot against Greece's Maria Sakkari. Photograph: Isabel Infantes /Reuters

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina barely needed to shift out of second gear as the 11th seed motored into the third round of the grasscourt Grand Slam with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Greek Maria Sakkari.

Rybakina was gifted a break in the opening game when Sakkari produced three successive double faults and the 2022 Wimbledon champion held firm from there to wrap up the opening set with minimum fuss in front of a sparse crowd on Court One.

The 26-year-old dropped her serve in the opening game of the next set but responded immediately to get things back on track and then broke to love for a 3-1 lead, before proceeding to take apart former World No. 3 Sakkari.

A backhand error on match point compounded Sakkari's woes and Rybakina celebrated the victory in typically muted fashion, with either Denmark's 23rd-seeded Clara Tauson or Russian Anna Kalinskaya awaiting her in the next round.

Andreeva advances

IMAGE: Russia's Mirra Andreeva during her second round match against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Seventh seed Mirra Andreeva blasted her way into the third round with a 6-1, 7-6(4) victory over Italy's Lucia Bronzetti and thanked her coach, former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez, for making her work hard.

The 18-year-old Russian was the only teenager from six women's starters to have made it through to the second round and she looked sure-footed on Wimbledon's grass, the surface where she hit the headlines aged 16 with a whirlwind race to the fourth round in 2023.

She completely dominated her 26-year-old opponent in the first set on Thursday using her big serve, heavy slice and neat net play to wrap it up in 23 minutes.

But she had a fight on her hands in the second as Bronzetti, ranked a lowly 63, found her stride and range in the second. Andreeva eventually triumphed on her second match point in the tiebreak, with a fine forehand volley winner.

"I got a little bit nervous and she started to play better," Andreeva said in a courtside interview before adding she would not be getting much time off because she had doubles to play and then Martinez would want to run over some elements of her game.