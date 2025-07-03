'Pakistan and India must host each other'

IMAGE: Former Pakistan captain Rehan Butt feels that the two countries playing against each other is very important for the popularity of Asian hockey. Photograph: ANI Photo

Describing the sports ministry's decision, which has paved the way for the Pakistan hockey team's participation in two major multi-nation tournaments here, as a "positive step", former Pak captain Rehan Butt said the Indian team should also cross the border in future and play in his country.

A source in the Indian sports ministry said on Thursday that Pakistani hockey teams will be allowed to compete in next month's Asia Cup and the subsequent Junior World Cup.

While the Asia Cup is scheduled in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 27 to September 7, the Junior World Cup will be organised in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

"I think it is a very positive step. I don't know what our government decides but my personal opinion is that sports should be kept away from politics and the Pakistan hockey team should definitely go and play in India," Butt, who has represented Pakistan in three Olympics and two World Cups, told PTI Bhasha from Pakistan.

"Someone should have taken the first step and if the Pakistan team goes to India, then in future India should also cross the border to play here," added the ace forward, who was a member of 2010 Asian Games gold-winning Pakistan team.

India and Pakistan have been avoiding bilateral sporting engagements after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks but even multi-lateral face-offs were in doubt after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were gunned down in April.

In May, India retaliated with Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, leading to a tense military showdown.

Rehan, known for his play-making and goal-scoring skills, also feels that the two countries playing against each other is very important for the popularity of Asian hockey.

"Hockey lovers in the sub-continent love to watch aggressive and artistic hockey of these arch-rivals. The Indian hockey team has won consecutive Olympic bronze medals and has improved immensely in the last 8-10 years. Now, they are aiming to win an Olympic gold. Pakistan hockey is also trying to regain its old glory but for that it is necessary to play in the World Cup and the Olympics," he said.

Rehan, who has played a lot of hockey in India, was the architect of Bangalore Lions' title win in the Premier Hockey League (PHL) in 2006. He also captained the Chandigarh team in the unsanctioned World Series Hockey in India.

He came to India as part of the Pakistan coaching staff during the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai last year and the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

"India always felt like a second home to me because it was the same culture, the same language and everything was the same. When we played in Europe, we used to miss home but in India it felt like home. I have always received a lot of love in India and I've enjoyed playing in Punjab," he added.