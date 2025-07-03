Gill's Historic 200 Rewrites Record Books

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates after completing a double century. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Shubman Gill has not just scored a double hundred; he's rewritten the record books.

On Thursday, during the second Test against England in Birmingham, Gill smashed his maiden Test double century, a magnificent knock that's laden with historical milestones, firmly cementing his place in Indian cricket lore.

Gill's monumental effort made him only the sixth Indian captain to score a Test double hundred. He now joins an exclusive club that includes legends like MAK Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

Adding to his remarkable achievements, Gill became just the second Indian captain to score a double century in an away Test, following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat against West Indies in 2016. Furthermore, this double hundred is now the highest score by an Indian captain away from home, surpassing Kohli's previous record of 200.

He also became the first Indian and Asian captain to score a double hundred in a Test match in England. The previous best was 193 by Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan at Lord's in 2011.

At 25-years-old, Gill also became the second-youngest captain after MAK Pataudi to reach the 200-run mark in Test cricket.

The young skipper's 229 n.o. is also the highest Test score by an Indian batter in England, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's 221 at The Oval in 1979 and Rahul Dravid's 217, also at The Oval, in 2002.

Virat Kohli holds the record with seven double centuries as skipper for India.

Before Gill, the highest score by an Indian skipper in a SENA country was 192 by Mohammed Azharuddin against New Zealand in Auckland back in 1990.

Azharuddin's 179 in Manchester in 1990 was the highest score by an Indian skipper in England.