Wimbledon: Bopanna-Ebden storm into pre-quarters

IMAGE: India's Rohan Bopanna celebrates a point againsrt Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday during their men's doubles third round match on Monday. Photograph: Wimbledon

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advanced to the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Monday.

India's Bopanna and Australia's Ebden defeated the British duo of Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday 7-5, 6-3 in straight sets.

Bopanna and Ebden got off to a slow start and fell behind the local team 1-3 right away. But the Indo-Australian team found their groove and came back to tie the game at 4-4. The British team put up a brief fight, but Bopanna and Ebden maintained momentum and won the opening set.

The second set was simpler than the first. Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna got off the blocks quickly to take a 4-1 lead. Monday and Fearnley attempted to reenter the competition, but the Indo-Australian pair snuffed out the attempt and guaranteed their position in the third round.

The pair of Bopanna and Ebden will next face Dutch-American pair of David Pel and Reese Stalder in the round of 16 on Tuesday.