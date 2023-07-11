News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wimbledon: Bopanna-Ebden storm into pre-quarters

Wimbledon: Bopanna-Ebden storm into pre-quarters

By Rediff Sports
July 11, 2023 09:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohan Bopanna celebrates a point on Monday

IMAGE: India's Rohan Bopanna celebrates a point againsrt Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday during their men's doubles third round match on Monday. Photograph: Wimbledon

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advanced to the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Monday.

India's Bopanna and Australia's Ebden defeated the British duo of Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday 7-5, 6-3 in straight sets.

 

Bopanna and Ebden got off to a slow start and fell behind the local team 1-3 right away. But the Indo-Australian team found their groove and came back to tie the game at 4-4. The British team put up a brief fight, but Bopanna and Ebden maintained momentum and won the opening set.

The second set was simpler than the first. Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna got off the blocks quickly to take a 4-1 lead. Monday and Fearnley attempted to reenter the competition, but the Indo-Australian pair snuffed out the attempt and guaranteed their position in the third round.

The pair of Bopanna and Ebden will next face Dutch-American pair of David Pel and Reese Stalder in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Wrestling: Ad-hoc panel once again fails...
Wrestling: Ad-hoc panel once again fails...
PICS: Brad Pitt Makes F1 'Debut'
PICS: Brad Pitt Makes F1 'Debut'
Lakshya Sen leads India charge at US Open
Lakshya Sen leads India charge at US Open
Rahane's message to Jaiswal ahead of opening Test
Rahane's message to Jaiswal ahead of opening Test
Why There Is Job Attrition Among Women
Why There Is Job Attrition Among Women
The Man Who Fought To Get Modi A US Visa
The Man Who Fought To Get Modi A US Visa
'PC Chacko and Jitendra Awhad shouted at Praful Patel'
'PC Chacko and Jitendra Awhad shouted at Praful Patel'

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Wimbledon PIX! Djoko, Medvedev into quarters

Wimbledon PIX! Djoko, Medvedev into quarters

Vishy Anand Has Jawan On His Mind

Vishy Anand Has Jawan On His Mind

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances