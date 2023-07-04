News
PICS: Centre Court can't get enough of Federer!

By Rediff Sports
July 04, 2023 19:25 IST
Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer acknowledges the crowd on centre court following a short film honouring his achievements at Wimbledon.

IMAGE: Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer acknowledges the crowd on centre court following a short film honouring his achievements at Wimbledon. Photographs: Toby Melville

Retired Swiss great Roger Federer made a surprise appearance on his favourite stage to the delight of Centre Court ticket holders at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

 

Federer, whose 20 Grand Slam singles titles include a record eight at Wimbledon and who many regard as the greatest player of all time, retired last year at the age of 41.

Roger Federer kisses wife Mirka during the presentation on Centre Court 

IMAGE: Roger Federer kisses wife Mirka as Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on.

With his long-time rival Rafael Nadal also absent this year as he tries to regain his fitness and Serena Williams also retired, Wimbledon is missing some of its favourite players.

But even without his racket, Federer had the Centre Court crowd drooling during a short video presentation played on the scoreboards before defending women's favourite Elena Rybakina took to the court for her opening match.

Roger Federer's parents

IMAGE: Iranian-British Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe sits alongside Robert and Lynette Federer, parents of Roger Federer, in the royal box on centre court.

The film captured Federer's glittering Wimbledon career, from his first title in 2003 to his last in 2017.

Catherine, Princess of Wales sits in the royal box on centre court

IMAGE: Catherine, Princess of Wales sits in the royal box on centre court.

Federer, wearing a cream blazer, took his seat in the Royal Box alongside his wife Mirka and the Princess of Wales as the 15,000 capacity crowd gave him a standing ovation that lasted several minutes.

