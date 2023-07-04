News
BWF rankings: Sindhu slips, Satwik-Chirag in top-3

Source: PTI
July 04, 2023 18:23 IST
PV Sindhu has been struggling since her return from injury

IMAGE: PV Sindhu has looked off colour this season after returning from a five-month long injury layoff following a stress fracture on her ankle en route her Commonwealth Games gold in August last year.. Photograph: PTI

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu slipped three places to drop to the 15th spot in the latest women's singles BWF World rankings issued on Tuesday.

Sindhu, who dropped out of the elite top 10 in April this year, now has 51,070 points from 13 tournaments.

 

The 27-year-old, who will be in action at the Canada Open Super 500 this week, has looked off colour this season after returning from a five-month long injury layoff following a stress fracture on her ankle en route her Commonwealth Games gold in August last year.

The highlight this season has been a final finish at the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 and a semi-final at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 for Sindhu, who made early exits from a series of events at the start of the year.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the top-ranked Indian men's doubles players at world number 3.

HS Prannoy, who occupies the 8th spot, is the best ranked Indian in the men's singles while Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are placed 19th and 20th respectively.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand dropped one spot to the 17th position.

Men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are placed at the 26th spot, while Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy occupy the 33rd position in the latest rankings.

