'Adventure of a lifetime': Federer sings at Coldplay concert

By Rediff Sports
July 03, 2023 18:03 IST
Roger Federer joins Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on stage during the band's concert in Zurich on Sunday

IMAGE: Roger Federer joins Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on stage during the band's concert in Zurich on Sunday. Photographs: Kind courtesy Roger Federer/Facebook

What can Roger Federer not do? 

 

He can play tennis to soothe one's senses, he can play tennis with a princess, he does daddy duties (remember how slipped in the bathroom and injured his knee while bathing his twin daughters!), he can act and model (phew)!

And now he can sing as well! 

Roger Federer and Chris Martin rock the stage 

The tennis legend shared the stage with frontman Chris Martin during Coldplay's concert in Zurich on Sunday.

In a surprise for the crowds he joined the band in singing 'Don't Panic'.

Members of Coldplay, Roger Federer and his wife Mirka in a huddle before his performance 

IMAGE: Members of Coldplay, Roger Federer and his wife Mirka in a huddle before his performance.

Federer posted pictures from the 'Adventure of a lifetime' on his social media handles.

He looked a ease sharing the stage with UK's top rock band!

Roger Federer with Coldplay

IMAGE: Members of Coldplay with Roger Federer.

This tennis legend is definitely rocking the retired life.

Rediff Sports
