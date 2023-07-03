News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wimbledon: Djokovic wipes slippery centre court

Wimbledon: Djokovic wipes slippery centre court

July 03, 2023 23:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Novak Djokovic wipes centre court with a towel

IMAGE: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic wipes the court with a towel as his first round match against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin is suspended due to rain. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Frustrated fans were left wondering quite what was the point of Wimbledon's 80 million-pound ($101 million) Centre Court roof on Monday when Novak Djokovic's match was delayed for over an hour as ball boys took to using leaf-blowers to dry the grass.

 

Defending champion Djokovic had just taken the first set 6-3 against Argentina's Pedro Cachin when light rain took the players off and led to the roof being slid into place -- a process that takes 10 minutes.

Fans and TV viewers expecting a quick resumption, however, were to be disappointed as, accompanied by tournament referee Gerry Armstrong, Djokovic patrolled the famous square of grass he has ruled for five years, dabbing a toe and a towel at areas he considered dangerously slippery.

While play resumed on Court One, it remained suspended on Centre, until, somewhat bizarrely, the roof, completed in a blaze of publicity in 2009, was re-opened and the match resumed after a 70-minute hiatus.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist injury
Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist injury
Neeraj's battle: Can he overcome fitness challenges?
Neeraj's battle: Can he overcome fitness challenges?
Wrestlers take a stand: Demand reform, safety
Wrestlers take a stand: Demand reform, safety
Wimbledon PHOTOS: Djokovic, Swiatek waltz into round 2
Wimbledon PHOTOS: Djokovic, Swiatek waltz into round 2
PM chairs 'fruitful' meet with Mins amid reshuffle buzz
PM chairs 'fruitful' meet with Mins amid reshuffle buzz
Eknath Shinde on why Ajit Pawar joined his govt
Eknath Shinde on why Ajit Pawar joined his govt
CBI files fresh charge-sheet against Lalu, Rabri
CBI files fresh charge-sheet against Lalu, Rabri

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Wimbledon PIX: Swiatek powers through; Rublev cruises

Wimbledon PIX: Swiatek powers through; Rublev cruises

PHOTOS: Federer rocks Coldplay concert

PHOTOS: Federer rocks Coldplay concert

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances