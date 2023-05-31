News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Will IOC take disciplinary action against Djokovic?

Will IOC take disciplinary action against Djokovic?

May 31, 2023 16:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The world number three Novak Djokovic said he was against any kind of conflict but defended his statement and described Kosovo's situation as a "precedent".

IMAGE: The world number three Novak Djokovic said he was against any kind of conflict but defended his statement and described Kosovo's situation as a "precedent". Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Kosovo Olympic authorities have asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to open disciplinary proceedings against Novak Djokovic, accusing the Serbian of stirring up political tension by saying "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia" at the French Open.

Djokovic wrote the message on a camera lens following his first-round win on Monday, the same day that 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were hurt in clashes with Serb protesters in the Kosovo town of Zvecan -- where Djokovic's father grew up.

Serbian authorities said 52 protesters were wounded in the clashes. The violence erupted after ethnic Albanian mayors took office in northern Kosovo's Serb-majority area following elections that were boycotted by the Serbs.

 

The world number three later said he was against any kind of conflict but defended his statement and described Kosovo's situation as a "precedent".

"Novak Djokovic has yet again promoted the Serbian nationalists' propaganda and used the sport platform to do so," Ismet Krasniqi, president of Kosovo's Olympic Committee (KOK), said in a statement.

"The further post-match statements made by such a public figure without any feeling of remorse, directly result in raising the level of tension and violence between the two countries," he added, urging the IOC to investigate "by opening disciplinary proceedings against the athlete."

France's Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, whose country will host the summer Olympics in Paris next year, said Djokovic's message was "not appropriate, clearly".

"There is a principle of neutrality for the field of play. When you carry messages about defending human rights, messages that bring people together around universal values, a sports person is free to express them," she told French television.

"But in this case, it was a message that is very activist, that is very political. You shouldn't get involved, especially in the current circumstances, and it shouldn't happen again."

Djokovic, chasing a record 23rd Grand Slam title, has said he was not holding back and would do it again. He is set to play his second-round match later on Wednesday against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Tuesday, Kosovo's tennis federation said Djokovic's comments were "regrettable", accusing him of using his status as a well-known personality to stir tensions.

NATO, which has some 4,000 soldiers currently in Kosovo, will send 700 extra troops to curb violence and put another battalion on high alert as unrest has intensified.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Messi Return To Barca?
Will Messi Return To Barca?
Delhi Police slam media for false report on WFI chief
Delhi Police slam media for false report on WFI chief
French Open PIX: Medvedev knocked out; Swiatek through
French Open PIX: Medvedev knocked out; Swiatek through
Former Indian selector picks India's XI
Former Indian selector picks India's XI
7 Trends From Cannes For YOU
7 Trends From Cannes For YOU
'Close to full pace' Hazlewood ready for WTC final
'Close to full pace' Hazlewood ready for WTC final
Upasana's Comfortable Maternity Style
Upasana's Comfortable Maternity Style

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Djokovic accused of fuelling tension

Djokovic accused of fuelling tension

Why Does Mirabai Chanu Want To Return Medals?

Why Does Mirabai Chanu Want To Return Medals?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances