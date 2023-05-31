Will Messi Return To Barca?

IMAGE: Lionel Messi with former Barcelona team-mate Xavi Hernandez.

What will FC Barcelona fans not give to relive the good old days and have the trinity of Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta teaming up again at Camp Nou?

According to reports about the summer transfer window, Barcelona are working together with Inter Miami on the Messi transfer.

On Wednesday, Argentine sports broadcaster Gaston Edul tweeted: 'Leo Messi does not have any agreement with another club. He will decide in the next few days. It has been clear for a long time that if I could choose, I would choose Barcelona.'

'The problem is that he still doesn't have the offer because Barcelona has to comply with a series of things that would take a long time,' Edul added. 'The problem is the times and internal issues of the club. It is not cheap. That has to be fixed.'

'The truth is, the main desire of Leo Messi is FC Barcelona, it's his priority since weeks and he really wants play for his club again. If it was up to him, he would sign a contract tomorrow.'

Messi's stay at French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain remains a question mark following the Argentine's unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia in early May.

Messi received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season, a source close to Argentina's World Cup-winning captain told Reuters on May 4. PSG handed Messi a two-game suspension for this move.

PSG also decided against extending his contract by another year.

Transfer rumours suggest that Messi is also being targeted by the David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami club.

Quoting French sports magazine L'Equipe, Transfer News Live tweeted, 'To get around Barcelona's financial difficulties, the idea is for Inter Miami to sign Messi, before being loaned straight to Barça for 6-18 months. This would allow Messi to play at the highest level until the Copa America in 2024.'

On Tuesday, FC Barcelona Manager Xavi said: 'Our fans started to mention Leo Messi's name at every game. I like the feeling, but trust me, the comeback of Leo Messi only depends on him.'

'I'd say that it depends 99% on Messi. I have no doubts on the football point of view; it's up to Leo.'