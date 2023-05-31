News
Why Does Olympic Silver Medalist Mirabai Chanu Want To Return Medals?

Why Does Olympic Silver Medalist Mirabai Chanu Want To Return Medals?

By REDIFF SPORTS
May 31, 2023 10:52 IST
Kuki people of Manipur

IMAGE: Kukis stage a peaceful rally for restoring peace in Manipur during Union Home Minister Amit A Shah's visit to Churachandpur, the worst-affected area in the north east state, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

13 athletes from Manipur including Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu have threatened to return their medals and awards if peace was not restored in the violence-marred state.

A memorandum to visiting Union Home Minister Amit A Shah, stated: 'Paramilitary forces might have been reluctant to prevent Kuki terrorists from attacking innocent civilians,' the news agency IANS reported.

The signatories of the memorandum include Arjuna Award winner weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, former Indian women football team captain Oinam Bem Bem Devi, boxer L Sarita Devi, Dhyanchand Awardee Anita Chanu, Olympian judoka Likmabam Shushila Devi, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, and Dronacharya Awardee (boxing) L Ibomcha Singh.

They urged Shah to restore peace and harmony in Manipur at the earliest and to take stern action against militants who have been killing people and burning down houses despite the deploymentof central security forces.

They demanded the government revoke the Suspension of Operation agreement with the Kuki militant groups, to protect the unity and integrity of Manipur.

 

Mirabai Chanu 

REDIFF SPORTS
