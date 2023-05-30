French Open PIX: Jabeur, Ruud power into Round 2

Images from Day 3 of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday.





IMAGE: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in action during her first round match against Lucia Bronzetti of Italy at the 2023 French Open, on Tuesday. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

World number seven Ons Jabeur made a near-flawless start to her French Open campaign as she brushed aside unseeded Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday to reach the second round.

Jabeur has had a stop-start season in which she had minor knee surgery before winning the title in Charleston and skipping the Madrid Open with a calf problem but the Tunisian was in peak form in Paris as she eased through the first set.

IMAGE: Ons Jabeur celebrates winning the first round match. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Bronzetti came into the clash on Court Philippe Chatrier high on confidence after winning the first singles title of her career in Rabat but the 24-year-old's hopes of ending a five-match losing run at the majors faded as the contest wore on.



Jabeur, the runner-up at last year's Wimbledon and U.S. Open, blended guile and power as she reeled off the breaks in the second set to go 5-0 up before dropping serve.



The 28-year-old quickly shook off that minor dip to comfortably close out the contest in the following game when Bronzetti sent a shot wide at the net.

Ruud powers past qualifier Ymer





IMAGE: Norwegian world number four Casper Ruud is aiming for a second straight final in Paris. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Fourth seed Casper Ruud coasted into the French Open second round with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer on Tuesday to kick off his bid for a second straight final in Paris.



Ymer was no match for the baseline power of the Norwegian world number four, who lost in the 2022 final to Rafael Nadal, an absentee this year.

"Last year was one of the best tournaments of my life," Ruud said. "You want to defend what you did last year."



"Last year was incredible for me and I will try to do it again wherever I play."



He got his first break at 3-3 when Ymer sailed a forehand wide.



The Norwegian, whose season start was far from successful before winning the title on clay in Estoril in April and reaching the last four in Rome two weeks ago, broke his opponent again at the start of the second set.



Pummelling Ymer with thundering baseline winners, Ruud was in no mood to slow down, and even after the Swedish journeyman clawed his way back with a break of his own he responded with another break to bag the set.



Ymer, whose brother Mikael was eliminated in the first round as well, had no answer to Ruud's power game, littering the court with errors when engaged in longer rallies, one of which came on the second match point, handing victory to Ruud with a backhand miss.