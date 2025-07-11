HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why tennis player Radhika Yadav was killed by her father

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 11, 2025 12:32 IST

Radhika Yadav

IMAGE: Deepak Yadav confessed that he shot at his daughter Radhika because he was often taunted for living off her income. Photograph: Kind courtesy The Khel India/X

Police in Gurugram said on Friday they are investigating all possible angles in the murder of former tennis player Radhika Yadav, including what her mother was doing when the incident occurred.

According to an FIR registered based on the complaint of the deceased's uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, Radhika's mother Manju Yadav was present on the first floor of the house when the incident occurred. 

The 25-year-old former player was shot dead by her father at the family's double-storey home in the upscale Sushant Lok area of Gurugram on Thursday. Deepak Yadav (49) later confessed to killing his daughter and was arrested.

In the FIR, Kuldeep Yadav said Deepak, his wife Manju and daughter Radhika lived on the first floor of the house in Sector 57 while he lived on the ground floor along with his family.

On Thursday, around 10.30 am, he suddenly heard a "loud explosion" and rushed to the first floor, the FIR stated. 

"I saw my niece Radhika lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen, and the revolver was found in the drawing room. My son, Piyush Yadav, also rushed to the first floor. Both of us picked up Radhika and rushed her in our car to Asia Maringo Hospital in Sector 56, where

doctors declared her dead," the uncle said in his statement.

Earlier, police said the incident occurred around 2 pm when Radhika was on the first floor, cooking food in the kitchen.

Kuldeep Yadav said only Deepak, his wife and daughter were on the first floor of the house when the incident occurred. Their son Dheeraj was not present there at the time of the incident, the deceased's uncle told the police, which was recorded in the FIR.

According to police, Deepak fired at least five gunshots, three of which hit Radhika in the back, and killed her on the spot. It was earlier said that her mother was on the ground floor, and she rushed upstairs after hearing the gunshots, which, she said, sounded like a pressure cooker blast.

"My niece was a very good tennis player, and she had won several trophies. I am surprised why she was murdered. My brother has a licensed .32 bore revolver. It was lying there," the former tennis player's uncle told police.

 

A police official said they were probing all angles, including what the former tennis player's mother was doing when the killing happened. 

According to sources, Deepak Yadav confessed that he shot at Radhika because he was often taunted for living off her income. Police, however, in an official statement, claimed that the tennis academy Radhika ran was the bone of contention between the father and the daughter.

"Radhika used to run a tennis academy, and her father was not happy with it," Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Singh said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
