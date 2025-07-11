HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pakistan to send hockey team to India for Asia Cup only if....

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 11, 2025 10:56 IST

Pakistan hockey team

IMAGE: Pakistan is set to review the security situation in India before taking a call on sending its national hockey team for the upcoming Asia Cup and Junior World Cup later this year Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan is set to review the security situation in India before taking a call on sending its national hockey team for the upcoming Asia Cup and Junior World Cup later this year.

A top Pakistan government official has said that their hockey team will not be sent to India if there are security threats.

Rana Mashood, who is the chairman of Prime Minister's Youth Development and Sports Program, said that Pakistan's hockey would travel to India for the tournaments only if the government is totally satisfied with the security situation.

"The government will review the security situation

in India for Pakistani nationals and if it is not satisfied it will not put any of our players at risk by sending them to play in India," Mashood, a former minister said.

He pointed out that after India's Operation Sindoor, the situation is not safe for Pakistani nationals to travel to India.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has sought advice and permission from concerned ministries to send national teams for the two major hockey events scheduled in India with next month's Asia Cup also serving as a qualifier for the next World Cup in 2026.

Rana Mujahid, the secretary-general of PHF, admitted that in the past Pakistan had taken part in some international events in India.

 

"But as of now the situation is different, relations are strained so we can only move forward when the government gives us clearance," he said.

He stated that the PHF is keeping a watch on threats being issued to the hockey team players on social media. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
