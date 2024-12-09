Why Sindhu Visited Sachin...

IMAGE: P V Sindhu, accompanied by fiance Venkata Datta Sai, called on Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/X

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu is gearing up for her wedding to IT professional Venkata Datta Sai on December 22 in Udaipur.

In the midst of her wedding prep, Sindhu personally invited Sachin Tendulkar to her special day.

Sindhu, accompanied by fiance Venkata Datta Sai, called on Sachin at his Mumbai home to extend the invitation.

Sachin tweeted a picture alongside Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai, saying, 'In badminton, the score always starts with 'love,' and your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai will continue with 'love' forever.'

'Thank you for personally inviting us to be part of your special day. Wishing you a lifetime of cherished memories and endless rallies of joy! @pvsindhu1.'

Sindhu expressed her gratitude by re-sharing Tendulkar's post on her Instagram Story, writing, 'Thank you so much! You're an incredible source of inspiration to both of us.'