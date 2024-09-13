Why Modi Sat On The Floor...

IMAGE: Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh presents Prime Minister Narendra D Modi with a cap. Photographs and Video: ANI

In a heartwarming gesture, Prime Minister Narendra D Modi sat on the floor to accept a gift from Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh.



Modi met India's trailblazing Paralympians at his residence in Delhi on Thursday, September 12, 2024, after they returned from the Paris Games with a record-smashing haul of 29 medals.



Navdeep, who became India's first-ever gold medalist in the men's F41 javelin throw category at the Paralympics, presented Modi with a cap.

Despite facing the significant challenge of a physical disability that limited his height to just 4 feet 4 inches, Navdeep's unwavering determination to excel in sports was hailed by Modi.



The Paralympians have also been feted by the government with Sports Minister Mandaviya handing out Rs 75 lakh to the gold medallists, Rs 50 lakh to the silver winners and Rs 30 lakh to the athletes who bagged bronze in the Games.

Those excelling in mixed teams events, like armless archer Sheetal Devi, who won a bronze along with Rakesh Kumar, got richer by Rs 22.5 lakh.