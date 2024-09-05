Parmar to compete for judo bronze in Paralympics

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCI/X

India's Kapil Parmar lost to Iran's S Banitaba Khorram Abadi in the 60kg (J1) men's para judo semifinals of the Paralympics and will now compete for the bronze medal, in Paris on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Parmar was beaten 0-10 in semifinals A by his Iranian opponent in Paris at the Champs-de-mart arena.

The J1 class in para judo is for the athletes who suffer from no to very low visual activity. Athletes in this category wear red circles to indicate that they may need guided support before, during and after a contest.

Parmar, who won the silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games in the same category, had earlier beaten Venezuela's Marco Dennis Blanco 10-0 in the quarterfinal.

Parmar was, however, handed a yellow card in each of the two contests on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India's Kokila suffered a defeat to Kazakhstan's Akmaral Nauatbek 0-10 in her women's 48kg J2 class quarterfinals.

Later, Kokila was beaten by Ukraine's Yuliia Ivanytska 0-10 in her J2 Final of Repechage A, a contest wherein she was handed three yellow cards while her opponent got two.

Yellow cards in judo are given for minor violations such as passivity or using a technique that might hinder the opponent or cause injury.

In J2 category, the competing athletes have partial eyesight.