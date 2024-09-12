SEE: PM Modi honours Paralympic medallists

IMAGE: Indian paralympic Judoka Kapil Parmar meets PM Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy I&B Ministry/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's trailblazing Paralympians at his residence on Thursday.

The Indian Paralympians bagged a record-smashing haul of 29 medals at the recently-concluded Paris Games.

In a 43-second video shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the PM is seen congratulating the medal winners before interacting with them.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) head Devendra Jhajharia were also present during this interaction.

Wheelchair-bound shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a second successive Paralympic gold in women's 10m air rifle (SH1) and visually-impaired judoka Kapil Parmar, India's first Paralympic medal-winner in the sport, were among those who were seen posing with the PM.

VIDEO: Kind courtesy I&B Ministry/X

India's 29 medals, included an unprecedented seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals.

The 84-strong contingent surpassed the previous best of 19 medals that was achieved in the Tokyo Games three years ago.

The Paralympians have also been feted by the government with sports minister Mandaviya handing out Rs 75 lakh to the gold-medallists, Rs 50 lakh to the silver winners and Rs 30 lakh to the athletes who bagged bronze in the Games.

Those excelling in mixed teams events, like armless archer Sheetal Devi, who won a bronze along with Rakesh Kumar, got richer by Rs 22.5 lakh.