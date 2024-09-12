News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » SEE: PM Modi honours Paralympic medallists

SEE: PM Modi honours Paralympic medallists

September 12, 2024 15:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian paralympic Judoka Kapil Parmar meets PM Narendra Modi on Thursday

IMAGE: Indian paralympic Judoka Kapil Parmar meets PM Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy I&B Ministry/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's trailblazing Paralympians at his residence on Thursday.

The Indian Paralympians bagged a record-smashing haul of 29 medals at the recently-concluded Paris Games.

 

In a 43-second video shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the PM is seen congratulating the medal winners before interacting with them. 

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) head Devendra Jhajharia were also present during this interaction.

Wheelchair-bound shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a second successive Paralympic gold in women's 10m air rifle (SH1) and visually-impaired judoka Kapil Parmar, India's first Paralympic medal-winner in the sport, were among those who were seen posing with the PM.

 

VIDEO: Kind courtesy I&B Ministry/X

India's 29 medals, included an unprecedented seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals.

The 84-strong contingent surpassed the previous best of 19 medals that was achieved in the Tokyo Games three years ago.

The Paralympians have also been feted by the government with sports minister Mandaviya handing out Rs 75 lakh to the gold-medallists, Rs 50 lakh to the silver winners and Rs 30 lakh to the athletes who bagged bronze in the Games.

Those excelling in mixed teams events, like armless archer Sheetal Devi, who won a bronze along with Rakesh Kumar, got richer by Rs 22.5 lakh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Head Goes From 15 To 51 In 7 Balls!
Head Goes From 15 To 51 In 7 Balls!
India off to a bang at Chess Olympiad!
India off to a bang at Chess Olympiad!
Gambhir Calls Kohli 'Shahenshah'!
Gambhir Calls Kohli 'Shahenshah'!
Shimla mosque: Muslim body to raze illegal portion
Shimla mosque: Muslim body to raze illegal portion
PIX: Mumbai's First Sarvajanik Bappa
PIX: Mumbai's First Sarvajanik Bappa
Indian-origin soldier killed in car attack in West Bank
Indian-origin soldier killed in car attack in West Bank
Can Sable shine at maiden Diamond League finale?
Can Sable shine at maiden Diamond League finale?

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

How Serious Is Gaikwad's Injury?

How Serious Is Gaikwad's Injury?

Yuzi On Fire In County Cricket

Yuzi On Fire In County Cricket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances