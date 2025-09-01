Why is Kournikova back in the news?

IMAGE: Anna Kournikova with Enrique Iglesias and their kids Lucy, Nicholas and Mary. Photograph: BCCI

Former Russian tennis star Anna Kournikova and her longtime partner Enrique Iglesias are expecting their fourth child together.

According to reports, Enrique, 50, and Kournikova, 44, are expecting a baby early next year.

The couple are parents to 7-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, and 5-year-old daughter Mary.

This blissful news comes after Kournikova was seen bring pushed in a wheelchair while wearing a medical boot on her foot back in January this year.

The couple, based in Miami, Florida, has been together for 20 years and keep a low profile.

Kournikova quit tennis in 2003.