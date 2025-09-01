HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ponting, Pant behind young Maharashtra player's growth

Ponting, Pant behind young Maharashtra player's growth

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 01, 2025 14:33 IST

All-rounder Vicky Ostwal, who shone in the Maharashtra Premier League and was India’s highest wicket-taker in their victorious 2022 Under-19 World Cup campaign, has spent the past three seasons as a reserve with the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Uncapped left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal may still be waiting for his big break, but the youngster has already had a taste of what it takes to thrive at the highest level.

Ostwal, who shone in the Maharashtra Premier League and was India’s highest wicket-taker in their victorious 2022 Under-19 World Cup campaign, has spent the past three seasons as a reserve with the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Though he didn’t get a game, the experience, he insists, was invaluable.

 

More than anyone else, it was Rishabh Pant who left the biggest impression on him.

'Bowling to Rishabh Pant was the most difficult thing as a left-arm spinner,' Ostwal told ESPNCricinfo on the sidelines of the Buchi Babu tournament in Chennai, where his Maharashtra skipper Ankit Bawne introduced him as a 'future star.'

The 23-year-old explained that his stint with Delhi Capitals sharpened his cricketing brain.

'The game sense improved after the IPL. You learn to read situations earlier and react quicker. That makes you proactive.'

He is grateful, too, for the guidance he received from the team’s leaders.

'Axar (Patel) gave me tips on both Test and T20 bowling which I’m able to use now. Ricky Ponting, sir, also helped me a lot during those three years. Overall, it was a good time for my growth,' he said.

Fast-tracked into Maharashtra’s Ranji Trophy side just weeks after the Under-19 World Cup, Ostwal admits the journey hasn’t been straightforward. Five first-class games later, he is still striving to cement his place.

'For a spinner, making a spot in the team is always a process. I’m still fighting for it,' he said.

'Whether it’s Ranji Trophy or CK Nayudu, the aim is simple: to make Maharashtra win. Playing for the state is a matter of prestige. The dream is to bring trophies home.'

