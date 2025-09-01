HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US Open boils over with spats, stress and spectacle

US Open boils over with spats, stress and spectacle

September 01, 2025 13:36 IST

'Everyone is tense. It's the last slam of the season. Your last chance to go deep at a slam for a while.'

Russia's Daniil Medvedev breaks his racquet after his US Open first round match against France's Benjamin Bonzi on August 25 

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev breaks his racquet after his US Open first round match against France's Benjamin Bonzi on August 25. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Unseasonably mild conditions have done nothing to cool tempers inside the US Open this year, as frustrations boil over and nerves fray on courts across Flushing Meadows.

Spats at the net and tears on the bench have appeared more frequent in New York this year, where players reach the home stretch of a busy season grasping at their last chance to claim a major title in 2025.

 

"Lots of drama," said American fourth seed Jessica Pegula.

"Everyone is tense. It's the last slam of the season. Your last chance to go deep at a slam for a while.

"I think people maybe just get stressed out, and you're out there competing and fighting and trying to win. I think it just gets emotional."

Former champion Daniil Medvedev earned a $42,500 fine for his antics during a loss to Benjamin Bonzi at the start of the week, where he launched a tirade against the umpire and whipped up jeering fans.

Jelena Ostapenko levelled a tirade of insults at Taylor Townsend after their match on August 27 

IMAGE: Jelena Ostapenko levelled a tirade of insults at Taylor Townsend after their match 2nd round match on August 27. Photograph: Screenshot/X

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko levelled a series of insults at Taylor Townsend during a post-match encounter after the American prevailed in their round two meeting on Wednesday.

"She told me I had no class, I have no education," said Townsend.

Ostapenko later apologised, stating that English is not her native language and that her anger stemmed from Townsend's refusal to apologise for benefiting from a net cord.

No stress for Naomi Osaka at the US Open as New York brings out her behaviour, she says 

IMAGE: No flaying tempers or stress for Naomi Osaka at the US Open as New York brings out her behaviour, she says. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

A day later, Stefanos Tsitsipas used the customary post-match handshake as an opportunity to lambaste his second-round opponent Daniel Altmaier for deploying an underarm serve.

"I don't know if it's just the part of the season where everyone is, like, tired and irritated or something," said twice former champion Naomi Osaka.

"For me, I think New York brings out my best behaviour, so I don't know what everyone else is doing."

For some players, trying to cope with the stress and exhaustion can bring emotions to the surface.

Coco Gauff gets emotional as she celebrates her victory over Donna Vekic in the second round on August 27.  

IMAGE: Coco Gauff gets emotional as she celebrates her victory over Donna Vekic in the second round on August 27. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Coco Gauff, the 2023 champion, struggled to contain her nerves in a second-round encounter with Donna Vekic on Thursday, as she sat shaking and crying on her bench mid-match before winning 7-6(5), 6-2.

Asked to explain the amount of drama at the tournament this year, Gauff said that the Grand Slam brought a bigger spotlight to increasingly common issues in the sport.

"With some of the drama, I feel like it happens frequently on tour but because it's here it gets more social media clicks," said Gauff, who enjoyed a far more routine third-round win over Magdalena Frech on Saturday.

"For us players, it's just another week on tour."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
