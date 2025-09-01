Ahead of Ashes, Eng all-rounder quits red-ball cricket

The timing of his decision comes just months before England’s highly anticipated Test tour of Australia, where the two sides will contest a five-match ICC World Test Championship series beginning November 21 in Perth.

IMAGE: Jamie Overton has represented England in two Test matches and last played in the five-match contest at home. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

England all-rounder Jamie Overton has announced an indefinite break from red-ball cricket, choosing to focus solely on the white-ball formats.

In a statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the 31-year-old said the demands of the modern game made it difficult to commit fully across all formats.

'After a great deal of thought, I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket,' Overton said.

'First-class cricket provided the foundation for my professional career and opened the doors to every opportunity I’ve had in the game. It’s where I learnt the game, and it fuelled my goals and ambitions for so long.

'However, with cricket being a 12-month calendar sport, it is no longer possible for me to give my all to every format, both physically and mentally. Going forward, my focus will be on white-ball cricket, and I will continue to give everything to play at the highest level for as long as I can.'

Overton has represented England in two Test matches and played 99 first-class games. His last Test appearance came against India in the series decider of the five-match contest at home.

The timing of his decision comes just months before England’s highly anticipated Test tour of Australia, where the two sides will contest a five-match ICC World Test Championship series beginning November 21 in Perth.