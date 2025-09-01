Flat Tracks, Broadcast Blackout Mar Duleep Trophy

IMAGE: Central Zone's 21-year-old Danish Malewar scored a double century on debut in the Duleep quarters last week. Photograph: Kind courtesy Danish Malewar/Instagram

The opening phase of the 2025-2026 Duleep Trophy has sparked controversy, after fans are calling out its dull coverage and batting-friendly conditions.

While not limited to the Duleep Trophy, the trend of overly flat pitches in Indian cricket venues has raised eyebrows among fans and purists alike.

As one Reddit user put it: 'Why are BCCI preparing such flat pitches where the ball just bounces off the bat for a six?'

'These pitches have been faulted for encouraging batting fireworks at the expense of genuine competitiveness and jeopardising the essence of first class cricket.'

Adding fuel to the fire is the absence of live coverage for the tournament's early matches. Fans erupted on social media, branding the lack of television or streaming access 'shameful' and 'outrageous', given the Duleep Trophy's status as a premier fixture in India's domestic calendar

Under pressure, the BCCI announced that the final to be played from September 11 to 15 will be broadcast live.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia emphasised that existing agreements cover 100 days of domestic cricket telecasts and reaffirmed the Board's commitment to the format.

'There will be a live telecast of the final of the Duleep Trophy. We have an agreement with our broadcaster to ensure live coverage of 100 days of domestic cricket, which means that all our domestic tournaments are covered live,' Saikia told The Times of India newspaper.

'The BCCI gives utmost importance to domestic cricket, which is why you will see that almost all the India players are in action in these matches,' Saikia added.

The pitches have certainly helped some players pile on monstrous runs even as the Duleep Trophy is shaping up into a strategic playground for Indian selectors ahead of the Test series against the West Indies (October) and South Africa (November-December).

Some notable performers from the tournament so far:

Ayush Badoni

IMAGE: North Zone's Ayush Badoni fluent double hundred eased North Zone's comfortable entry into the Duleep Trophy semifinal. Photograph: BCCI

Ayush Badoni blasted an unbeaten 204 to help North Zone post a monstrous 658/4, enough to seal a semi-final spot. His assault sent a loud message to the selectors with a technique-plus-aggression mix that could serve India well in Tests.

Danish Malewar

Central Zone's 21-year-old Danish Malewar scored a double century on debut in the Duleep quarters. He forged a dominant stand with Rajat Patidar (125) to overwhelm North East Zone and eventually retired out on 203. A fresh burst of youth in India's middle order pushes the talent agenda forward.

Auqib Nabi

North Zone bowler Auqib Nabi crafted history with a five wicket haul that included four wickets in four balls. His special day sent tremors through the East Zone batting line-up, showing the kind of spark India could use in sticky overseas conditions.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan who was set to be in the running for a return to the Test team, has been ruled out of West Zone's semi-final against Central Zone at the Centre of Excellence from September 4 onwards due to an injury.

'Sarfaraz is suffering from a quadriceps injury, which he picked up while scoring a century against Haryana in the Buchi Babu event five days ago. He's set to be out for almost three weeks and is currently rehabilitating at the CoE,' a source told The Times of India.