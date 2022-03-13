Why is Arsenal fan Ranveer at Spurs?

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh paid a visit to English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur's stadium in London, where he attempted the The Dare Skywalk.

Ranveer, a self-confessed Arsenal fan, is on a tour of England to watch the weekend's football games as the ambassador of the Premier League.

'The Tottenham Hotspur stadium is an architectural marvel in every sense. I may be an Arsenal fan, but I have got to admire what Tottenham have built here. It's a jaw dropping facility, with state of the art infrastructure and cutting edge technology. I am certain that the atmosphere in here on a matchday when there are 62,000 screaming fans would be absolutely electric!' Ranveer exclaimed.

Speaking about his family's Premier League watching rituals, Ranveer revealed, 'I have been married into an avid sports playing and watching family. My sister-in-law (Anisha Padukone, wife Deepika's younger sister) is a Manchester United fan and I'm an Arsenal fan, so there's a lot of banter between us during games which is pretty cool.'

Ranveer also tried the Dare Skywalk experiencee along with former Spurs captain Ledley King as he shared his experience with fans on social media.

'Had the crazy 'Dare Skywalk' experience! -- walked across the edge of the Skywalk at the very top of the arena! And then... the exhilarating 43m drop over the edge of the grand stadium! It was wicked!!!' Ranveer posted on Instagram.

Ranveer also received a special No 1 jersey from King.

Ranveer, who has been a Premier League ambassador since 2017, spoke about his favourite EPL memory.

'I have been extremely privileged to have this opportunity to work with the Premier League and have countless instances that have been a dream for the lifelong football fan in me, but my favourite memory has to be when I got to meet Nemanja Vidic,' Ranveer recalled.

'We even got to play football together that too on the grounds of St Andrew's School (Bandra, north west Mumbai), where I played my football as a child, which made the whole thing even sweeter.'