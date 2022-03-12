News
Check Out Delhi Capitals Jersey For IPL 2022

By Rediff Cricket
March 12, 2022 13:20 IST
IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant and David Warner. Photographs: Delhi Capitals
 

Delhi Capitals on Saturday unveiled its official jersey for IPL 2022.

'With an equal dash of red and blue, the new jersey exudes youthful and vibrant energy. While the red symbolises the team's on-field courage, the blue stands for balance and composure. The tiger, an intrinsic part of the DC logo, is bigger and bolder, as the team gears up to roar again!', declared Delhi Capitals with appropriate pomp.

A few fans were the first ones to get their hands on the Delhi Capitals jersey at the team's home ground -- the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

'It's a new cycle of the IPL, and we can't wait to see our players in this brand new jersey,' said Delhi Capitals interim CEO Vinod Bisht. 'Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it's only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step.'

Delhi Capitals will begin its IPL 2022 campaign against the Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.

Rediff Cricket
