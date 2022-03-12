King Kohli loves new RCB jersey

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy RCB/Twitter

After announcing the appointment of Faf du Plessis as the new captain for the 2022 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore unveiled their new jersey for the 15th edition of the tournament.

The colours black and red are retained in the jersey but with a new design, something which has impressed Virat Kohli.

‘I absolutely love it and the moment I wore it, I felt something special. I can definitely say, this is my most favourite RCB jersey, EVER,’ Kohli said in a video message.

Kohli led RCB from 2013 to 2021 before stepping down from the role at the end of last season. He also quit captaincy of India in T20I and Test cricket and was removed as ODI captain with Rohit Sharma taking over the Indian captain in all formats.