What's Ranveer doing with LeBron?

It was a weekend to remember for Ranveer Singh.
The Bollywood star was a special guest at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Ranveer, NBA's ambassador in India, couldn't hide his joy on meeting LeBron.
'The King and I!!! @kingjames. What a precious moment' Ranveer exclaimed on Instagram alongside a picture with the basketball superstar.
Last Friday night, Ranveer was part of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game line-up. He played for seven minutes and had 2 rebounds and 3 turnovers.
Ranveer made his trademark superstar entry at the NBA All-Star carpet on Sunday and was then seen loudly cheering the players from courtside during the game.