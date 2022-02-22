What's Ranveer doing with LeBron?

IMAGE: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh bumps fists with NBA legend LeBron James during the NBA All-Star Game. Photograph: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

It was a weekend to remember for Ranveer Singh.

The Bollywood star was a special guest at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Ranveer, NBA's ambassador in India, couldn't hide his joy on meeting LeBron.

'The King and I!!! @kingjames. What a precious moment' Ranveer exclaimed on Instagram alongside a picture with the basketball superstar.

IMAGE: Ranveer enters the court at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. Photograph: NBA

Last Friday night, Ranveer was part of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game line-up. He played for seven minutes and had 2 rebounds and 3 turnovers.

IMAGE: Ranveer on the NBA All-Star red carpet. Photograph: NBA

Ranveer made his trademark superstar entry at the NBA All-Star carpet on Sunday and was then seen loudly cheering the players from courtside during the game.