Rediff.com  » Sports » What's Ranveer doing with LeBron?

What's Ranveer doing with LeBron?

By Rediff Sports
February 22, 2022 13:05 IST
IMAGE: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh bumps fists with NBA legend LeBron James during the NBA All-Star Game. Photograph: Ranveer Singh/Instagram
 

It was a weekend to remember for Ranveer Singh.

The Bollywood star was a special guest at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Ranveer, NBA's ambassador in India, couldn't hide his joy on meeting LeBron.

'The King and I!!! @kingjames. What a precious moment' Ranveer exclaimed on Instagram alongside a picture with the basketball superstar.

 

IMAGE: Ranveer enters the court at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. Photograph: NBA

Last Friday night, Ranveer was part of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game line-up. He played for seven minutes and had 2 rebounds and 3 turnovers.

IMAGE: Ranveer on the NBA All-Star red carpet. Photograph: NBA

Ranveer made his trademark superstar entry at the NBA All-Star carpet on Sunday and was then seen loudly cheering the players from courtside during the game.

IMAGE: Ranveer cheers from the stands. Photograph: NBA
Rediff Sports
