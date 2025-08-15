HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Manu Bhaker's National Anthem Tribute

August 15, 2025

Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Shooter Manu Bhaker is the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic Games. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, on Friday, August 15, 2025, India's top sports stars extended heartfelt greetings to their fellow Indians.

India cricket team's head coach Gambhir marked the occasion by attending the Bhasma Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Friday morning.

'My country, my identity, my life. Jai Hind,' he said on Instagram.

Virat Kohli honoured the armed forces with a touching message on social media.

'Today, we smile in freedom because they stood with unwavering courage. We salute and honor the sacrifices of our heroes on this joyous Independence Day. Proud to be Indian. Jai Hind,'  Virat Kohli posted on his Instagram story.

VIDEO: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Manu Bhaker, who created history by winning two medals at the Paris Olympic Games, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram playing the violin to the tune of the national anthem.

'An attempt to play the tune closest to my heart this Independence Day. Every time I represent India, I dream of standing on the podium listening to this anthem. Usually, we sit while playing the violin, but this time we stood up instinctively. It's an indescribable admiration for our nation. Jai Hind!' the champion shooter captioned the post.

Sachin Tendulkar

. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

'Happy Independence Day!' Sachin Tendulkar captioned his Instagram photo of him waving the tricolour.

'Saare Jahan Se Acha, Hindustan Hamara. Forever proud, forever grateful. Happy Independence Day,' said double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu.

'Celebrating the spirit of India today. Jai Hind. Proud to call it home. Happy Independence Day,' K L Rahul posted on Instagram.

'Happy Independence Day Jai Hind,' said pace sensation Mohammed Siraj.

'Azadi Mubarak,' Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh captioned his Instagram video.

'Happy Independence Day, India. Some moments stay with you forever and winning for India is at the top of the list. Proud to be Indian,' said Rishabh Pant on Instagram.

Pacer Mohammed Shami posted a picture on social media with the tricolour which he captioned: 'Freedom in our mind, pride in our soul.'

