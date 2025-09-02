Gambhir Just Gave Kohli a New Nickname!

With the Asia Cup on the horizon, Coach Gautam Gambhir took a brief break to attend a Delhi Premier League match.
While there, he played a rapid-fire round, where he was asked to associate words with Indian cricketers, and some of his answers are raising eyebrows.
Known for his no-nonsense approach, Gambhir had a few surprising picks. While Virat Kohli is globally recognised for his style, Gambhir didn't name him 'most stylish'. Instead, he chose Shubman Gill for that tag, giving Kohli a new one -- 'Desi boy'. The choice is particularly interesting since both Gambhir and Kohli are Delhi natives.
Gambhir's other selections for the fun round included:
Clutch: Sachin Tendulkar
Speed: Jasprit Bumrah
Golden Arm: Nitish Rana
Mr. Consistent: Rahul Dravid
Run Machine: V V S Laxman
Most Funny: Rishabh Pant
Death Over Specialist: Zaheer Khan (after noting he'd already picked Bumrah for 'Speed')