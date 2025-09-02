Gambhir Just Gave Kohli a New Nickname!

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir's new title for Virat Kohli: 'Desi boy'. Photograph: BCCI

With the Asia Cup on the horizon, Coach Gautam Gambhir took a brief break to attend a Delhi Premier League match.

While there, he played a rapid-fire round, where he was asked to associate words with Indian cricketers, and some of his answers are raising eyebrows.

IMAGE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Test Captain Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Known for his no-nonsense approach, Gambhir had a few surprising picks. While Virat Kohli is globally recognised for his style, Gambhir didn't name him 'most stylish'. Instead, he chose Shubman Gill for that tag, giving Kohli a new one -- 'Desi boy'. The choice is particularly interesting since both Gambhir and Kohli are Delhi natives.

SEE: Gautam Gambhir faces the rapid fire. Video: Delhi Premier League/Instagram

Gambhir's other selections for the fun round included:

Clutch: Sachin Tendulkar

Speed: Jasprit Bumrah

Golden Arm: Nitish Rana

Mr. Consistent: Rahul Dravid

Run Machine: V V S Laxman

Most Funny: Rishabh Pant

Death Over Specialist: Zaheer Khan (after noting he'd already picked Bumrah for 'Speed')