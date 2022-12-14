When Sindhu Took Selfie With Kids

Badminton star P V Sindhu attended the FIT India celebrations near Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Fit India is a campaign where the school fraternities across the country are encouraged to celebrate 4 to 6 days in a week to promote a healthy and active lifestyle by indulging in various activities such as debates, quiz, essay writing, poster-making competitions, yoga and meditation, pledge of fitness, indigenous sports etc.

IMAGE: P V Sindhu takes a selfie with school students during the FIT India celebration. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com