News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » When Sindhu Took Selfie With Kids

When Sindhu Took Selfie With Kids

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 14, 2022 19:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Badminton star P V Sindhu attended the FIT India celebrations near Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Fit India is a campaign where the school fraternities across the country are encouraged to celebrate 4 to 6 days in a week to promote a healthy and active lifestyle by indulging in various activities such as debates, quiz, essay writing, poster-making competitions, yoga and meditation, pledge of fitness, indigenous sports etc.

 

IMAGE: P V Sindhu takes a selfie with school students during the FIT India celebration. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Inside Sindhu's Beautiful Hyderabad Home
Inside Sindhu's Beautiful Hyderabad Home
Where In World Are These Argentina Fans?
Where In World Are These Argentina Fans?
What Sport Is All About
What Sport Is All About
Why Are These Kids Hugging Trees?
Why Are These Kids Hugging Trees?
Rahul to contest 2024 LS poll from Amethi: Cong leader
Rahul to contest 2024 LS poll from Amethi: Cong leader
Stalin's son made TN minister, says work will speak
Stalin's son made TN minister, says work will speak
'Fix costumes or...': MP Min on Deepika's Pathaan song
'Fix costumes or...': MP Min on Deepika's Pathaan song

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

5 Healthy Asanas For Kids

5 Healthy Asanas For Kids

Paddler Sathiyan Gets Hitched

Paddler Sathiyan Gets Hitched

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances