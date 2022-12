Table tennis star Sathiyan Gnanasekaran tied the knot with Subhiksha Baskaran in Chennai on Wednesday.

India's highest-ranked table-tennis player looked dazzling on the day and was clad in a golden shirt and veshti. His bride Subhiksha looked gorgeous in a red Kanjeevaram saree.

Sathiyan shared pictures with a caption, 'Happily ever after starts now'.