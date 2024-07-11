When A Queen Came To Watch Tennis

Wimbledon attracts celebrities the way the US Open, the French Open and the Australian Open can't.

Look who turned up to watch the matches at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Thursday and Wednesday.

IMAGE: Britain's Queen Camilla -- who turns 77 on July 17 -- arrives at the royal box on centre court before the start of play. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

IMAGE: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney arrives in the royal box on centre court before the start of play. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

IMAGE: Queen Camilla listens to something her younger sister Annabel Eliot has to say. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

IMAGE: Queen Camilla with Debbie Jevans, the first chairwoman of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, right, and Annabel Eliot, left, during the quarter final match between Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Taylor Fritz of the USA. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

IMAGE: Actors David Suchet -- who entertained us for years playing Agatha Christie's immortal Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, left, and actor Richard E Grant, right, flank movie producer, journalist and millionaire Jemima Goldsmith Khan, who was once married to Imran Khan, in the royal box on centre court. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Actress Keira Knightley -- who we first noticed in Gurinder Chadha's Bend It Like Beckham, in the royal box on centre court before the start of play. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

IMAGE: Formula One driver George Russell in the royal box on centre court before the start of play. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

IMAGE: Britain's Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the royal box after the quarter final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Russia's Daniil Medvedev, July 9, 2024. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Tennis legend Ken Rosewall, left, who will turn 90 on November 2, in the royal box before the quarter final match between Sinner and Medvedev. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Comedian Michael McIntyre, left, with Stephen Fry -- actor, comedian, writer, and former president of the MCC -- in the royal box before the quarter final match. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: News UK CEO Rebekah Brooks -- one of Rupert Murdoch's closest associates -- and husband Charlie Brooks in the royal box before the quarter final match. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Actress Sienna Miller with Ollie Green in the royal box before the quarter final match. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Singer Cliff Richard -- whose Congratulations remains a favourite at weddings and sundry events in India where he was born in Lucknow on October 14, 1940, and Judy Halewood, chairman of the distilliers Halewood International, in the royal box before the quarter final match. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter, and her husband Mike Tindall, the retired rugby international in the royal box during the quarter final match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Denmark's Holger Rune. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

