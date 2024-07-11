News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » When A Queen Came To Watch Tennis

When A Queen Came To Watch Tennis

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 11, 2024 13:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Wimbledon attracts celebrities the way the US Open, the French Open and the Australian Open can't.

Look who turned up to watch the matches at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Thursday and Wednesday.

 

IMAGE: Britain's Queen Camilla -- who turns 77 on July 17 -- arrives at the royal box on centre court before the start of play. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney arrives in the royal box on centre court before the start of play. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Queen Camilla listens to something her younger sister Annabel Eliot has to say. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Queen Camilla with Debbie Jevans, the first chairwoman of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, right, and Annabel Eliot, left, during the quarter final match between Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Taylor Fritz of the USA. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Actors David Suchet -- who entertained us for years playing Agatha Christie's immortal Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, left, and actor Richard E Grant, right, flank movie producer, journalist and millionaire Jemima Goldsmith Khan, who was once married to Imran Khan, in the royal box on centre court. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Actress Keira Knightley -- who we first noticed in Gurinder Chadha's Bend It Like Beckham, in the royal box on centre court before the start of play. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Formula One driver George Russell in the royal box on centre court before the start of play. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Britain's Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the royal box after the quarter final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Russia's Daniil Medvedev, July 9, 2024. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Tennis legend Ken Rosewall, left, who will turn 90 on November 2, in the royal box before the quarter final match between Sinner and Medvedev. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Comedian Michael McIntyre, left, with Stephen Fry -- actor, comedian, writer, and former president of the MCC -- in the royal box before the quarter final match. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

 

IMAGE: News UK CEO Rebekah Brooks -- one of Rupert Murdoch's closest associates -- and husband Charlie Brooks in the royal box before the quarter final match. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Actress Sienna Miller with Ollie Green in the royal box before the quarter final match. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Singer Cliff Richard -- whose Congratulations remains a favourite at weddings and sundry events in India where he was born in Lucknow on October 14, 1940, and Judy Halewood, chairman of the distilliers Halewood International, in the royal box before the quarter final match. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter, and her husband Mike Tindall, the retired rugby international in the royal box during the quarter final match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Denmark's Holger Rune. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Carlos Alcaraz shows off golf skills
SEE: Carlos Alcaraz shows off golf skills
PIX: Medvedev outlasts Sinner; meets Alcaraz in semis
PIX: Medvedev outlasts Sinner; meets Alcaraz in semis
SEE: Shastri bumps into Sharapova at British F1 GP!
SEE: Shastri bumps into Sharapova at British F1 GP!
Pacer Afridi 'misbehaved' with coaches during T20 WC?
Pacer Afridi 'misbehaved' with coaches during T20 WC?
Sarfira Review
Sarfira Review
CT 2025: 'BCCI's own decision not to go to Pakistan'
CT 2025: 'BCCI's own decision not to go to Pakistan'
CBI chargesheets man for 'doctored' UGC-NET paper
CBI chargesheets man for 'doctored' UGC-NET paper

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

PIX: Musetti stops Fritz; Djokovic gets walkover

PIX: Musetti stops Fritz; Djokovic gets walkover

Wimbledon PIX: Rybakina, Krejcikova enter semis

Wimbledon PIX: Rybakina, Krejcikova enter semis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances