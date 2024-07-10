Wimbledon PIX: Rybakina, Krejcikova enter semis

Clinical Rybakina ends Svitolina run

IMAGE: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina shakes hands with Elina Svitolina of Ukraine after winning her quarter-final match at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The rare sighting of the sun at this year's Wimbledon championships provided no incentive for Elena Rybakina to linger around longer than necessary on Centre Court as she ended Elina Svitolina's quarter-final challenge with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat.

Over the course of the last five days, the grasscourt major had started to resemble an indoor tournament with matches on the two main showcourts taking place under cover.



With the retractable roof on Centre Court finally open under a clear blue sky on Wednesday, spectators flocking into the 15,000 seater arena were hoping that the Rybakina-Svitolina duel would be a long and thrilling one.

IMAGE: Elina Svitolina serves during the quarter-final match. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

After all this was the only singles match they were going to get to watch on day 10 of the championships since Novak Djokovic's quarter-final with Alex de Minaur had already been cancelled after the Australian pulled out with a hip injury, handing the Serbian a walkover.



All the fans got in return for their £200 ($260) Centre Court tickets was one hour and one minute of singles action.



Giving value for money to the punters was not exactly high on the priority list for Rybakina. All the fourth seed wanted was to take the win and move another step closer to lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish for the second time in three years - the quicker the better.



"Really pleased with the way I played today. Thank you so much guys for coming and supporting us," Rybakina told the crowd, who might have felt they had been rather short-changed despite a mixed doubles tie and a legends' match being moved to fill the gap.



"It’s always tough to play against Elina, she’s a great player, great fighter. No matter the score, it is not as easy as it might look like.



"I have such amazing memories from 2022 and I’m just enjoying every time I step on the court, especially when I play good. It’s just really amazing," added Rybakina after setting up a showdown with 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova for a place in Saturday's final.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina celebrates winning the quarter-final match. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Rybakina, the highest seed left in the women's draw, recovered from dropping her opening service game to produce a majestic performance in front of Britain's Queen Camilla to extend her perfect grasscourt record to 2-0 against the Ukrainian.



From 3-3 in the first set, Rybakina was on a roll as she won five games in a row as Svitolina kept looking at her husband Gael Monfils in the players' box for some much needed inspiration.



Svitolina had captivated Wimbledon 12 months ago when she had cast aside four Grand Slam champions to reach the semi-finals just eight months after the birth of her daughter Skai.



There would be no repeat of that magical run on Wednesday. Rybakina's performance was so dominant and stifling, the crowd even struggled to engage with either player or get behind underdog Svitolina.



The Russian-born Kazakh, the only women's champion left in the draw, sealed the first set with a 115mph thunderbolt and fired down another ace - her seventh of the match - to complete the one-sided victory.

Krejcikova downs Ostapenko to enter semis

IMAGE: Barbora Krejcikova celebrates a point during the quarter-final match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Barbora Krejcikova reached her first Wimbledon semi-final on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Latvian 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the battle of former French Open champions.



The Czech 31st seed kept her composure from the back of the court to force her opponent into 35 unforced errors across the match as Ostapenko's bid for a second Grand Slam title since her first in 2017 unravelled on Court One which, on a rare occasion this tournament, had its roof open.



The 28-year-old will face 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.



Ostapenko, 27, had power in her serve but struggled to place it, landing less than 50% of her first serve during the opening set. Krejcikova, French Open champion in 2021, broke in the third game and went on to clinch the opener.

IMAGE: 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova registered her first win over Jelena Ostapenko in their four most recent encounters. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Ostapenko rallied to break her opponent in the second set and open a 4-1 lead. However, mistakes once again dogged her game as she went from ruefully smiling one minute and ranting at her coaches in the player's box the next.



Krejcikova stayed focused and put together a run of four winning games to go 5-4 up. However, she was broken when serving for the match as Ostapenko extended her stay in the tournament a little while the sun peeked through the clouds.



The match went to a tiebreak and a brilliant crosscourt forehand from Krejcikova found the far line to give her a mini-break from which she went on to close out the match, sealing her first win over the Latvian in their four most recent encounters.



"I don't have any words right now. Just a minute ago, I told myself that I'm going to leave here everything I have and I'm really happy that I did and yeah, it's a great moment for me," Krejcikova said on court.



"It's an unbelievable moment that I'm experiencing right now in my tennis career."

IMAGE: Jelena Ostapenko in action. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

That Krejcikova has won five consecutive matches on grass for the first time in her career is all the more remarkable given she only had three wins on the Tour in February to June this year as she recovered from illness.



"It was a very, very difficult period. It was actually super difficult even before this tournament. I really want to thank my team that is there today," she added.



"There have been many doubts from inside but also from the outside world, but I'm super happy that I never give up and that I'm standing here right now and that I qualified to be in the semi-finals."