What's Saina Nehwal Doing In Kuala Lumpur?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Conceived by Lin Dan from China, Lee Chong Wei from Malaysia, Denmark's Peter Gade and Taufik Hidayat from Indonesia, The Legends' Vision wants to redefine badminton's landscape.

At an event in Kuala Lumpur, The Legends' Vision welcomed Saina Nehwal from India and Carolina Marin from Spain.

'I envision a vibrant future for badminton, witnessing the emergence of new champions and an expanding fan base. As legends, our responsibility is to inspire and motivate these budding stars, contributing to the progression of the sport's legacy,' says Saina who won an Olympic bronze medal in 2012 and achieving the World No. 1 ranking in 2015.