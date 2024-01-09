News
What's Saina Nehwal Doing In Kuala Lumpur?

What's Saina Nehwal Doing In Kuala Lumpur?

By REDIFF SPORTS
January 09, 2024 13:39 IST
Saina Nehwal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram
 

Conceived by Lin Dan from China, Lee Chong Wei from Malaysia, Denmark's Peter Gade and Taufik Hidayat from Indonesia, The Legends' Vision wants to redefine badminton's landscape.

At an event in Kuala Lumpur, The Legends' Vision welcomed Saina Nehwal from India and Carolina Marin from Spain.

 

Saina Nehwal

'I envision a vibrant future for badminton, witnessing the emergence of new champions and an expanding fan base. As legends, our responsibility is to inspire and motivate these budding stars, contributing to the progression of the sport's legacy,' says Saina who won an Olympic bronze medal in 2012 and achieving the World No. 1 ranking in 2015.

REDIFF SPORTS
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

